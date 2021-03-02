BB Healthcare Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BBH stock opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.11. BB Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 196.60 ($2.57).

In other news, insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67). Also, insider Josephine Dixon bought 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £19,855.50 ($25,941.34).

About BB Healthcare Trust

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

