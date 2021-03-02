Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0321

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Beacon has a market cap of $16,828.11 and $516.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001858 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

