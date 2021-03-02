Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $19.19 Million Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,488 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grifols by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 962,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 629,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 716,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GRFS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,328. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

