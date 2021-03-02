Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 15,685 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 789,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148,684. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $238.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

