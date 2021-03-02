Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,250,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 415,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 147,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

