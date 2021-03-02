Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $2,069.35. 26,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,064. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,952.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,719.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

