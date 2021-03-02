BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $321.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $330.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.25.

BeiGene stock opened at $319.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average of $287.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,967,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BeiGene by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after buying an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after buying an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

