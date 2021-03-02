Berenberg Bank Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 230

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.38 ($2.97).

LON IAG opened at GBX 205.81 ($2.69) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.28. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 473.12 ($6.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

