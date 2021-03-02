Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. 1,631,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $27,819,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

