Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

