Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.