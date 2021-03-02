Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

