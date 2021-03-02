Bessemer Group Inc. Has $929,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

