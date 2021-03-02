Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) & Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Critical Contrast

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betawave and Perspecta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.04 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.24

Betawave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta.

Volatility and Risk

Betawave has a beta of 7.5, indicating that its share price is 650% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Betawave and Perspecta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A Perspecta 0 6 0 0 2.00

Perspecta has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.42%. Given Perspecta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perspecta is more favorable than Betawave.

Summary

Perspecta beats Betawave on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

