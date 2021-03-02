BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Increases Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group (BHP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,344.50 ($30.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,854.82. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14). The company has a market capitalization of £118.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group (BHP.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,925.83 ($25.16).

BHP Group (BHP.L) Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

