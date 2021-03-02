BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,999 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in BankFinancial were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BFIN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. BankFinancial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

BFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

