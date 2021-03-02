BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.96% of SmartFinancial worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $324.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

