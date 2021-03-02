BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp makes up 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMBC stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

