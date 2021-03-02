BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 5,403 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

