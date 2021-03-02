BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 5,993 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 517.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

