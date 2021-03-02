BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,878 shares during the period. Customers Bancorp accounts for 3.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $416,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,357. The company has a market capitalization of $871.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

