B&I Capital AG Invests $12.39 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 584,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $279,000.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,869. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.