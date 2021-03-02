Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 33,199 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 882.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,199 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,655,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.47. 287,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,066. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

