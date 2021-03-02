Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.21. 642,923 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65.

