Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.26. 1,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,848. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $300.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

