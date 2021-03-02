Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.91. 8,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93.

