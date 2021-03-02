Binance USD Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $3.38 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00816954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00037169 BTC.

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,823,921,084 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

