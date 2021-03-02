BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, a growth of 641.6% from the January 28th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy acquired 1,388,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,058,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.

BCAB stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCAB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

