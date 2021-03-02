BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

