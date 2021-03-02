Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.85) earnings per share.

Shares of BHVN traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. 7,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

