BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 853,100 shares, a growth of 332.4% from the January 28th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHTG. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

