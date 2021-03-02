bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

BMXMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded bioMérieux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bioMérieux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded bioMérieux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. bioMérieux has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $128.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.17. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.15. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $85.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.55.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

