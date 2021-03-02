BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Up 3,693.3% in February

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 3,693.3% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BMCS opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. BioTech Medics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

BioTech Medics, Inc operates as a medical-based holding company. The company operates medical therapeutic laser centers that treat various pain ailments affecting the muscles, nerves, and bones, as well as arthritis. It also offers SHBAN, an antiseptic hand and body sanitizer. In addition, the company develops and sells nutraceutical products, such as BioBody Balance, a liquid vitamin concentrate; and BioBody Energy Spray, a caffeine and alcohol free natural vitamin energy spray.

