BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 193.1% in February

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTZ remained flat at $$14.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,787. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

