BlackRock Inc. Acquires 238,963 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.53% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $279,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

