BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $283,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 103.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.