BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Increases Dividend to $4.13 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 4.13 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $41.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

NYSE:BLK opened at $719.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $723.73 and a 200-day moving average of $659.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

