BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,344.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,459 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $563,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $716.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,481. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $723.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

