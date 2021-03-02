BlackRock Inc. Purchases 55,047 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.46% of Pegasystems worth $264,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $1,214,696 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

