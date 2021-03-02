BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.52% of Southwestern Energy worth $298,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

