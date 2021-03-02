Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.