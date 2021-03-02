Blair William & Co. IL Invests $1.75 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,880,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

