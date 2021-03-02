BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0010

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 63.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 4% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $46,624.11 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006647 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005515 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,620,706 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

