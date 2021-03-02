Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $564,329.62 and $489.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.