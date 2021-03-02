Blockstack Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00806765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Blockstack

STX is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

