Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

