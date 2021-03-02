Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.