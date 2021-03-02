Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,070 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Shares of BFT stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

