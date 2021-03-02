Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $4,335,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter worth about $2,040,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 97.2% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 48,579 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THBR stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

