Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 123.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

